PKR Youth leader tells party to sack Hilman Adham for insisting Azmin open wing’s event

PKR Youth vice chief Thiban Subbramaniam accused PKR Youth deputy chief Muhammad Hilman Idham (centre) of spiting the party’s decision for former president Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail to open the wing’s National Central Convention in Melaka next month.— Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 21 — The PKR central committee must expel the deputy chief of its youth wing for insubordination after he called an unauthorised meeting to declare for Datuk Seri Azmin Ali, said PKR Youth vice chief Thiban Subbramaniam.

In the faction war taking place in public view, Thiban accused PKR Youth deputy chief Muhammad Hilman Idham of spiting the party’s decision for former president Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail to open the wing’s National Central Convention in Melaka next month.

By convention, PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali would have opened this but he has since been replaced with Dr Wan Azizah, leading him to allege of attempts to suppress him in the party.

Thiban said Hilman’s insistence that Azmin launch the event without the party leadership’s agreement was in violation of the PKR Youth’s standing orders.

“His decision to call a separate meeting without official agreement from the PKR central committee was also excessive and irresponsible,” Thiban said in a statement.

He further accused Hilman of frequent absenteeism at party meetings, in an apparent attempt to draw parallels with similar allegations often made against Azmin.

Hilman intentionally harmed the party’s image by bringing the internal dispute to the media, he said.

“As such, I strongly suggest that the PKR central committee take stern action by stripping Hilman of his membership.”

Last night, Hilman and aligned PKR Youth leaders held an impromptu press conference to demand the party reinstate Azmin as the guest of honour at their wing’s assembly next month, insisting this was the tradition and convention.

Last week, PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the decision would stay despite protests.

Azmin is officially Anwar’s deputy in the party but the two are estranged.