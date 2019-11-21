Eight start-up companies awarded by Cradle in first ever 'Awards and Appreciation Night'

Dr Mohd Nor Azman Hassan receives a jacket from Cradle Fund Sdn Bhd Group CEO Razif Abdul Aziz during the first ever Cradle Startup Awards and Media Appreciation Night in Kuala Lumpur November 21, 2019. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 21 — The first ever Cradle Startup Awards and Media Appreciation Night was held today with seven startup companies and one individual walking away as winners.

“We've never given our own awards so we thought we should show our appreciation to those who work hard to get their start-ups up and running.

“Over these 16 years we have helped 900 tech start-ups and have been the tech startup's constant companion through economic downturn as well as recovery.

“This year we are celebrating those 16 years by recognising and honouring the contributions of startups, partners and the media who have helped build this ecosystem,” said Cradle Fund Sdn Bhd Group CEO Razif Abdul Aziz during the “Glitz and Rock” themed event which was held at the Le Meridien Hotel here.

Razif said from 2008 to 2016 the startup ecosystem contributed RM3.4 billion to the nation's gross domestic product (GDP) and it's projected to reach RM30.8 billion by 2030.

“Within the same period the startup ecosystem created over 80,600 new full time jobs and attracted RM1.3 billion in private and foreign funds not to mention permanent recurring income effects on the economy.

“As we look forward to a brand new decade, I hope that tonight's Cradle Startup Awards and Media Appreciation Night will be the first of many to come,” Razif added.

The winners for Rocking Cradle award went to STOREHUB, a retail and food and beverage business, Global Startup award went to iPAY88 an online payment collection solutions gateway, Life Changing Startup award went to MAEKO a food waste solutions company, while the Promising Startup award went to INVOLVE ASIA, a performance marketing and attribution platform.

The Outstanding Founder award went to Christy Ng who specialises in women's fashion, Cradle Startup Ambassador award went to JOMPARKING a smart parking app solution, Best Supporting Partner went to SUNWAY iLABS and the last award the Special Jury Award dubbed the “Nazrin Hassan Award” went to WORQ a company that offers co-working space.

The event was attended by deputy secretary general for the Ministry of Science Technology Environment and Climate Change, Dr Mohd Nor Azman Hassan.