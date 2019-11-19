Deputy minister: Police can only check phones of criminal suspects, not members of the public

Deputy Home Minister Azis Jamman speaks to reporters at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur October 21, 2019. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, Nov 19 — The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) can confiscate the cell phones of the suspected and those involved in any ongoing investigation, and not conduct random checks on the public, said Deputy Home Minister Datuk Mohd Azis Jamman.

He said this during the question-and-answer session in the Dewan Rakyat yesterday in order to clarify the confusing media reports on the issue of PDRM having the right to inspect the cellphones of the public.

“Under the law, these cellphone checks can only be carried out on individuals suspected of committing a criminal offence,” he said in a statement today.

This includes the Penal Code (Act 574), Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 (Act 588), the Sedition Act 1948 (Act 15), the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (Act 747), the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007 (Act 670) or the Prevention of Terrorism Act 2015 (Act 769).

He said the public can contact the Complaints Management Branch of the Integrity and Standards Compliance Department, at the hotline at 1-800-880-222, email to [email protected] or fax to 03-22667080 for clarifications on the matter. — Bernama