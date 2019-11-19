Paul Yong’s application to shift rape trial to High Court to be heard on Nov 26

DAP assemblyman Paul Yong is seen at the Sessions Court in Ipoh November 13, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Nov 19 — The High Court here will hear DAP assemblyman Paul Yong’s application to transfer his rape case from the Sessions Court on November 26.

Judicial commissioner Datuk Mohd Radzi Harun fixed the date for the hearing after both the prosecution and defence agreed.

Mohd Radzi also directed the prosecution to file a written reply to the defence team’s affidavit for the application by tomorrow.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Ainul Wardah Shahidan speaks to reporters outside the High Court in Ipoh November 19, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

The defence is to submit its written reply, if any, on the answers given by the prosecution team over the affidavit by November 22.

Mohd Radzi then ordered both the prosecution and defence team to prepare the outline of their arguments by November 25.

Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) Ainul Wardah Shahidan, who was accompanied by DPP Naidatul Athirah Azman, said that the application was supposed to be heard today but the defence asked for a postponement.

“The defence team requested for the postponement after their applicant (Yong) could not attend the proceeding due to the ongoing state assembly,” she told reporters when met outside the court.

Lawyer Farhan Sapian, who is representing DAP assemblyman Paul Yong in his rape trial, arrives at the High Court in Ipoh November 19, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

Lawyer Farhan Sapian appeared for Yong today.

On November 13, Yong’s lawyers filed an application under Section 417 of the Criminal Procedure Code for the case to be heard and transferred to the High Court.

On August 23, the state executive councillor in charge of Perak housing, local government, public transport, non-Islamic affairs and new villages, claimed trial to the charge of raping the Indonesian at 52, Desa Meru 2, Meru Desa Park, Meru Raya here on July 7, between 8.15pm to 9.15pm.