Make your ticketing system more user-friendly, transport minister tells KTMB

Transport Minister Anthony Loke officiates the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Conference in Putrajaya November 19, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, Nov 19 — Anthony Loke today ordered Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) to revamp its ticketing system to be more user-friendly.

The transport minister said there had been many complaints from commuters that the existing system was outdated, making it a hassle for them to buy tickets, especially during the year-end holidays.

“I will order KTMB to take swift action. What is more important is the ticketing system needs to be revamped and made more user-friendly,” he told reporters after opening the Bus Rapid Transit Conference here this morning.

Loke admitted the country’s most extensive rail service had weaknesses as could be seen with frequent online service disruptions, especially during long school breaks and festive holidays like Christmas and Chinese New Year when urbanites are most likely to travel home.

KTMB has introduced a smartphone app called Mob Ticket, but it is similarly plagued by problems.

Frayed tempers at KTMB counters and public complaints made the news yesterday after the railway company opened tickets for sale for December 2019 to February 2020 period.

Frustrated users lashed out at KTMB in person at its counters in KL Sentral and online after its network slowed and crashed, due to heavy traffic.

The Star reported one customer as saying that counters opened at 8.30am, but only 30 people were able to get tickets by 2.30pm.

KTMB head of corporate communications Ahmad Asri Khalbi apologised for the inconvenience.