Hadi says MCA victory in Tanjung Piai shows rejection of political extremism

Hadi said the most interesting thing seen was when Tanjung Piai’s Malay majority voters chose MCA, while Pakatan Harapan’s Malay-Muslim candidate from Parti Pribumi Bersatu ended up getting rejected. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 19 — The Barian Nasional victory in the Tanjung Piai by-election is a rejection of extreme political culture by Malaysian voters, said PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang.

He said the by-election showed who the true extremists were.

“This also shows there are many non-Muslims who wish to live in harmony and look after unity in society, who ought to be paid attention to, and who utterly reject those groups who are extremists even though they are masked with sweet words,” Hadi said in statement.

Tanjung Piai MP Datuk Seri Wee Jeck Seng after being sworn in as a member of the Dewan Rakyat in Kuala Lumpur November 18, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

He explained that although many may find it surprising that PAS instructed its election machinery to assist MCA candidate Datuk Seri Wee Jeck Seng, PAS is not one to forget history.

“MCA is a Chinese party which has been in Parliament for as long as PAS has, who was present when the Federal Constitution was being negotiated.

“MCA did not support the outlawed communists, PAS too opposed the communists until it supported the Internal Security Act for national security during the Emergency period, even though it was in the Opposition at the time and also became victim to its misuse,” Hadi said.

He added the most interesting thing seen was when Tanjung Piai’s Malay majority voters chose MCA, while Pakatan Harapan’s Malay-Muslim candidate from Parti Pribumi Bersatu ended up getting rejected.

The PAS president also said he is unsurprised that Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has now become a target of DAP, or why the Islamist party was repeatedly attacked by DAP during the by-election.

“Parti Amanah Negara instead is praised since it was established to replace PAS, which stands in the way of the ambitions of DAP and its allies, up to the point its members fill the Cabinet and is heavily reliant on DAP support for victory in parliamentary seats.

“I do not know of the sincerity of DAP, PKR and Amanah in their endeavours, and whether they have ulterior motives or their real sentiment towards the prime minister, whom they view as an obstacle in taking positions of power. For only God Almighty knows what is in one’s heart,” Hadi said.