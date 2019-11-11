Eddin Syazlee in stable condition at IJN, had breathing difficulties

An aideclarified that the Kuala Pilah MP did not suffer a heart attack. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 11 — Communications and Multimedia Deputy Minister Eddin Syazlee Shith who required medical attention this morning in Parliament was suffering from breathing difficulties.

An aide told a WhatsApp group of reporters that the Kuala Pilah MP did not suffer a heart attack and has been admitted to the National Heart Institute (IJN).

“Dear media, YB is not having a heart attack, he had difficulty breathing. Now (he is) in stable condition and is admitted in IJN,” said the unnamed aide.

Eddin Syazlee fell ill at around 10.30am while Housing and Local Government Deputy Minister Senator Datuk Raja Kamarul Bahrin was replying to a supplementary question from Bukit Bendera (PH) MP Wong Hon Wai.

Deputy Speaker Datuk Rashid Hasnon called for a 10-minute recess in the Dewan Rakyat proceedings during Question Time when the incident occurred.

At around 10.43am, Eddin was wheeled into the Parliament’s medical facility to rest.

Rashid then called for the House to resume proceedings.

Later, Bandar Baru Kuching (PH) MP Dr Kelvin Yii, who first attended to Eddin, told reporters that Deputy Finance Minister Datuk Amiruddin Hamzah had signalled to him to come over when Eddin was complaining of tightness in the chest.

“He had complained of chest pain, chest tightness and shortness of breath. He has a history of cardiac diseases so I think just now we stabilised him so that he can be referred directly to the National Heart Institute (IJN).

“He didn’t pass out. He sat on his chair and was waiting for his turn to answer questions. The deputy finance minister signalled me to come over and we did the necessary before transferring him to the clinic,” said Dr Yii.

He also said that even though the Parliament provides an annual medical check-up for federal lawmakers, many MPs are simply too busy to go for the check-ups.

Dr Yii reminded his colleagues that their health is as important as their work because if they fall ill, they are unable to service their constituencies.

On Oct 21, Nibong Tebal MP Datuk Mansor Othman also collapsed while he was delivering his Budget 2020 speech.

Mansor was halfway through his speech when he started slurring his words. He then collapsed.