Dr M invites Tanjung Piai voters to attend PH mega ceramah on Wednesday

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad made the call via a 22-second video clip circulated among members of the media covering the by-election campaign in Tanjung Piai here today. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PONTIAN, Nov 11 — Prime Minister cum Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today called on voters and residents in Tanjung Piai to attend Pakatan Harapan (PH) mega ‘ceramah’ programme scheduled for Wednesday in conjunction with the by-election for the parliamentary constituency this weekend.

He made the call via a 22-second video clip circulated among members of the media covering the by-election campaign in Tanjung Piai here today.

The mega ‘ceramah’, aimed at reaching out to the locals, is scheduled to be held at the Kukup Laut Bus Terminal.

“I would like to invite all voters in Tanjung Piai to attend Pakatan Harapan mega ceramah programme on Wednesday November13 at 8pm. Do come and join us,” he said.

Also shown in the brief video was a poster of him with details of the programme.

PH top leaders, as well as its candidate for the by-election, Karmaine Sardini, are expected to be there.

The by-election is seeing a six-cornered fight between Karmaine, Datuk Seri Dr Wee Jeck Seng (Barisan Nasional), Wendy Subramaniam (Gerakan), Datuk Dr Badhrulhisham Abdul Aziz (Berjasa) and two independent candidates — Dr Ang Chuan Lock and Faridah Aryani Abd Ghaffar.

It is being held following the death of incumbent Datuk Dr Md Farid Md Rafik on September 21.

Early voting is tomorrow, while polling is set on Saturday. — Bernama