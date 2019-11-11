CIMB, PLUS to allow highway customers to link RFID tag with bank accounts starting Jan 1 next year

CIMB and TNG are to roll-out this Open Payments facility to all toll highway concessionaires across Malaysia and eventually this payment method will replace the TNG card usage.

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 11 — CIMB Group Holdings Berhad and PLUS Malaysia Berhad have teamed up to bring toll users a new payment system for toll services by linking their bank accounts to the Touch N Go (TNG) RFID Tag.

The system, to be rolled out beginning January 1 next year, will allow highway customers to link their bank accounts, credit cards, debit cards or TNG e-wallet to their TNG RFID Tags.

CIMB and TNG are to roll-out this Open Payments facility to all toll highway concessionaires across Malaysia and eventually this payment method will replace the TNG card usage.

“We’re extremely pleased to have been able to work with PLUS to lead this landmark initiative. The democratisation in toll payments is something we fully champion and the CIMB teams, together with the teams at our subsidiary TNG, are committed to collaborating with PLUS and, in time, other highway concessionaires to make Open Payments an accessible reality for all Malaysians,” said Datuk Seri Zafrul Aziz, Group Chief Executive Officer of CIMB Group.

Initially, TNG RFID services will be available in 10 open system toll plazas at PLUS expressways by 1 Jan 2020 followed by services for all 83 closed system toll plazas be made available on the PLUS expressways by 1 April 2020.

Open-toll system highways have toll plazas that charge you for travelling through a specific section of the highway which is common for most highways within the Klang Valley. Meanwhile, for Closed-toll system, the toll fee will be calculated based on the entry and exit points, and you will be charged upon exit.

“RFID transactions will be real time, as our highway customers will receive immediate notification of their balance and CIMB—TNG have given their commitment to this high standard of service delivery,” said Datuk Azman Ismail, Managing Director of PLUS.

TNG RFID services have been available in pilot-mode at selected expressways nationwide since the beginning of 2019. Currently, there are over 700,000 RFID tags installed on vehicles across Peninsular Malaysia. These tags are currently linked to the TNG e-wallet as a source of funds.

Until it’s implemented there will be no disruptions to the current payment schemes.