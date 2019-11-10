Khairy warns BN not to be complacent with increase of Chinese support ahead of Tanjung Piai poll

Former Umno Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin tonight cautioned Barisan Nasional (BN) for the increase in Chinese support seen at MCA-organised ceramah’s ahead of the Tanjung Piai by-election on November 16. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PONTIAN, Nov 10 — Former Umno Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin tonight cautioned Barisan Nasional (BN) for the increase in Chinese support seen at MCA-organised ceramah’s ahead of the Tanjung Piai by-election on November 16.

He said that despite the current positive momentum for BN, he warned that Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) component DAP are known to counter its opponents with a “psychological war” campaign in the final days leading to polling day.

“Do not be over confident as DAP may use fear tactics or racial sentiments to convince Chinese voters about the Umno-PAS alliance.

“I see this happening as DAP blames Umno for playing-up racial sentiments, but they are the worst as they themselves use racial sentiments for their means,” said Khairy.

The Rembau MP was speaking to a crowd of more than 300 people, consisting of mainly a Chinese crowd, at the Econsave supermarket here tonight.

Also present was BN’s Tanjung Piai by-election candidate Datuk Seri Wee Jeck Seng, MCA president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong and MCA secretary-general Chong Sin Woon.

Khairy explained that PAS and Umno brings in moderation and inclusivity under the Muafakat Nasional pact.

“I hope the Chinese will not be enticed with DAP’s racially-charged sentiments,” he said.

Later, he addressed a youth crowd at the nearby KFC Restaurant in Taman Kota Mas here.

The Tanjung Piai by-election will see a six-way contest between PH’s Karmaine Sardini, BN’s Datuk Seri Wee Jeck Seng, Gerakan’s Wendy Subramaniam, Berjasa’s Datuk Badhrulhisham Abdul Aziz and two independent candidates Ang Chuan Lock and Faridah Aryani Abdul Ghaffar.

The by-election was called following the death of incumbent PH’s Dr Md Farid from Bersatu on September 21.

The Election Commission (EC) has set early voting on November 12, while polling is on November 16.