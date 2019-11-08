Muhyiddin: Perak MB sharing personal experience when he said waging solo battle against DAP

A video clip of Perak MB Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu lamenting that he is fighting a ‘lone battle’ against DAP surfaced on social media platforms earlier today. — Picture by Farhan Najib

PONTIAN, Nov 8 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu was sharing his personal experience when he made a statement that he is fighting a “lone battle” against DAP in the state.

A video clip of Ahmad Faizal lamenting that he is fighting a “lone battle” against DAP surfaced on social media platforms earlier today.

Responding to the video, Muhyiddin said the remarks was more of Ahmad Faizal’s personal experience as he is the state’s menteri besar and DAP was an important component Pakatan Harapan (PH) party.

“To me, this is normal. Perhaps it is because he is detached from Bersatu in Perak, but I believe he will manage the situation,” said Muhyiddin after a tea session at the Pekan Nanas police station here today.

Muhyiddin, who is also the home minister, said what happened to Ahmad Faizal was an isolated incident.

He said he will get in touch with Ahmad Faizal and look into the matter.

The Johor PH chief and also Pagoh MP expressed confidence that such matters will not affect the Tanjung Piai by-election campaign.

After the video emerged, Perak PKR chief Farhash Wafa Salvador criticised Ahmad Faizal who he said is not qualified to be a mentri besar if he thinks DAP is the enemy of the state.

In the video Ahmad Faizal was seen discussing with a group of people on how he has to face DAP over certain issues, including Malay land.

“I am fighting alone with the DAP clans there. I want to defend the Malay land and to fight for our religion. I am doing this slowly,” he said in the video.

Ahmad Faizal also said he was thankful that some of his Umno friends did not scold him and are still in good terms with him.