Radioactive leak forces evacuation at Pos Aviation warehouse near KLIA

A team from the Fire and Rescue Department Hazardous Materials Management Unit has been deployed at the location. — Picture via Twitter/BernamaTV

SEPANG, Nov 7 — A radioactive leak was reported today at the cargo terminal of Pos Aviation Sdn Bhd, which forced the staff to suspend operations and evacuate the building.

Pos Aviation, which provides ground handling and cargo handling services among others, confirmed the leak in a statement.

“As per instruction by Bomba KLIA (KL International Airport Fire & Rescue Service), all occupants have been evacuated from the terminal building and all operations suspended temporarily until further notice,” it said.

The Fire & Rescue Department headquarters, when contacted, also confirmed that there is a radioactive leak in Sepang and that it is reportedly under control.

A source at Pos Aviation said a team from the Fire & Rescue Department Hazardous Materials Management (Hazmat) Unit has been deployed at the location. — Bernama