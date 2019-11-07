KTM Komuter to use new schedule starting Nov 16

People are seen waiting for the komuter train at the railway station in Kuala Lumpur, December 23, 2015. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 7 — The KTM Komuter service will operate using a new time schedule effective November 16 following the Klang Valley Double Track (KVDT) Phase 1 and Phase 2 upgrading project.

Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB), in a statement today, said the new schedule would involve 20 commuter train services for the Batu Caves-Pulau Sebang route and 14 Tanjung Malim-Port Klang-Tanjung Malim commuter train services.

“Both Phase 1 and Phase 2 are to upgrade the 25 years old railway tracks and carry out maintenance works and improve the electrical and communications system at the stations involved.

“The rehabilitation works of the railway tracks linking the Klang Valley sector are also being done to reduce delays and avoid cancellation of services,” it said.

The KVDT1 project involving the Rawang-Salak Selatan and Simpang Batu-Sentul sectors is expected to be completed in July next year.

The KVDT2 project which involves the rehabilitation of railway tracks stretching from Salak Selatan to Seremban, and from Kuala Lumpur Sentral to Port Klang is scheduled for completion in September 2026.

Meanwhile, KTMB said following the new schedule, the commuter trains services for the Batu Caves-Pulau Sebang route would start and end at the Kajang Station.

For the Tanjung Malim-Port Klang-Tanjung Malim route which will start and end at the Sungai Buloh Station, the commuter service will operate using a single track between Rawang and Kepong. — Bernama