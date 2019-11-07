Dr M says arts students deserve better benefits, can make money for Malaysia too

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali arrive for the National Arts, Culture and Heritage Academy’s 15th convocation in Kuala Lumpur November 7, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 7 — Arts students are deserving of the same benefits given to their science-stream peers as the creative industry is a major contributor to the country’s economy, the prime minister said today.

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said those studying arts and creative disciplines are as important as those studying science and technology in public and private universities.

“It is proper that facilities such as loans and financial educational assistance enjoyed by other higher education institutions are considered for students taking up arts, culture and heritage as well.

“Therefore, the academic staff for arts and culture, including those in Aswara are encouraged and receive funding to ensure that they can achieve greater heights if we want them to achieve the same level as international educators,” he said at the National Arts, Culture and Heritage Academy (Aswara) 15th Convocation here.

“I am confident that this country’s creative industry can contribute to a positive gross domestic product,” he added.

The prime minister pointed out that last year’s digital creative industry had sales of up to RM7.69 billion with an export valued at RM1.4 billion while providing 11,471 job opportunities.

He said arts and culture are a manifestation of a civilisation’s identity and play an important role in a society’s development.

Developed nations have placed great importance to train and encourage the arts either through formal training or other forms of encouragement.

The achievements, quality and facilities for artistic endeavours have become one of the international benchmarks on a country’s development.

“However, Malaysia must not lose its physical identity formed through its multiple arts and culture. Physical and material development must be balanced with arts and culture because this is how we strengthen our civilisation,” he said.

During the Aswara convocation, Dr Mahathir and his wife Tun Dr Siti Hasmah were also awarded an honorary doctorate in creative arts promotion.