Sarawakian mothers to get RM450 upon giving birth under state Budget 2020

KUCHING, Nov 4 — Sarawakian women, who give birth from next year, will be given RM450 each to ease their financial burden, Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg said when tabling the state Budget 2020 at the Sarawak State Legislative Assembly here today.

He said a sum of RM8 million will be provided as additional assistance for post-natal care upon giving birth.

“The money will be used to buy the things that mothers and babies require in the first three months,” he said.

He said since the beginning of this year, the state government has allocated RM1,000 for each baby born to Sarawakian mothers.

The chief minister also said in efforts to ease the financial burden of the rural low-income group, the state government will provide a free electricity connection charge of up to RM5,000 per applicant.

He said for connection charges of between RM5,000 and RM10,000, the state government will subsidise 70 per cent of the cost and the balance of 30 per cent will be borne by the applicant.

He added a sum of RM8 million will be provided next year for this purpose.

Abang Johari said the state government will provide a free water programme next year as well, under which every household from both the urban and rural areas will enjoy free water for the first RM5 of their monthly bill.

“This programme will help reduce the financial burden of the people,” he said, adding that a sum of RM40 million will be provided, benefiting about 600,000 households’ accounts.

He added the programme will begin on January 1, 2020.

The chief minister said the state government will set aside a sum of RM30 million to help Sarawakian graduates who are having difficulties settling their loans with the National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN).

“Being a responsible government, we empathise with their predicament and will work out the mechanism to assist those in need,” he said.

The chief minister also said that the government will continue to provide a grant of RM36 million in 2020 for early childhood development.

He said RM16 million of the sum will be distributed to all kindergartens and nurseries registered with the authorities while RM20 million is to be allocated to Sedidik Sdn, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC), that provides early childhood development.