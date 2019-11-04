Number of flood victims in Perak drops

Guests look out of the door of their hotel in Ipoh November 1, 2019. — Bernama pic

IPOH, Nov 4 — A total of 406 people from 100 families are still placed at four temporary evacuation centres in three districts in Perak.

This is a drop in the number of victims which was 423 last night, following improved weather conditions in all the districts this morning.

However, according to a spokesman of the state Fire and Rescue Department, in the Hilir Perak district, some places were still flooded.

He added that as of 8am today, the number of flood victims in Hilir Perak had dropped to 47 staying at the centre in Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Changkat Jong, Teluk Intan compared to 64 last night.

Meanwhile, in the Kerian district, the number of flood victims remained at 277 in two centres with 149 in SK Changkat Lobak, and 128 in SK Parit Haji Aman, while in Manjung, 82 are still staying at the centre in Sekolah Agama Rakyat Padang Serai.

The floods in the districts are known as ‘banjir termenung’ or ‘stagnant flood’ as the water which had collected there for the past weeks could not flow out to the river or sea. — Bernama