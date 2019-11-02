Water supply in Hulu Langat, KL to be fully restored tomorrow

Yesterday, unscheduled water disruption occurred in 156 areas in Hulu Langat and Kuala Lumpur resulting in a reduction of 179 million litres of treated water per day. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 2 ― The water supply disruption at several areas in Hulu Langat, Selangor and Kuala Lumpur due to technical problems related to the Sungai Langat Water Treatment Plant (LRA) raw water filtration system, expected to be fully restored tomorrow.

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) in a statement said the estimation was made after the problems related to the LRA’s raw water filtration system managed to be fixed when repairs works completed today.

“The recovery time will depend on the geographical location and the altitude of the customers’ premises. Water tanker lorries will continue to be mobilised and local service centres will operate for 24 hours until water supply is fully restored,” the statement said.

Further information can be obtained through the Air Selangor mobile phone application or visit www.airselangor.com.

“Customers could also call us at 15300 for assistance or send Whatsapp messages to 019-281 6793/ 019-280 0919 for critical cases and emergency,” it said.

Earlier yesterday, unscheduled water disruption occurred in 156 areas in Hulu Langat and Kuala Lumpur resulting in a reduction of 179 million litres of treated water per day. ― Bernama