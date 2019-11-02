Dr Wan Azizah reminds PH not to be complacent in Tanjung Piai

Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail speaks to reporters after officiating the Family Day event in Putrajaya November 2, 2019. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

PONTIAN, Nov 2 — The Pakatan Harapan (PH) machinery in Tanjung Piai should not be complacent and should make the best effort to ensure the victory of the coalition in the by-election, said PH president Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

She reminded the PH campaign team to go all out so that its candidate Karmaine Sardini can retain the parliamentary seat for the coalition.

“We want all to be always prepared because we know every election is a test.

“Do not take anything for granted. We must do our best to ensure the victory of PH candidate Haji Karmaine,” she told reporters at the Tanjung Piai PKR division office here today.

The deputy prime minister hoped that voters in Tanjung Piai would continue to support PH for the sake of continuing the legacy of their former Member of Parliament from PH.

“We appeal to voters to pick Haji Karmaine of PH because the previous elected representative was from PH. We are looking for a successor who can continue our agenda...because I said before that the transition is better than before,” said Dr Wan Azizah, who is PKR advisory council chairman.

She said this when asked on the election machinery of PH and the confidence of BN to wrest the seat by fielding former two-term Tanjung Piai MP Datuk Seri Wee Jeck Seng.

Earlier, Dr Wan Azizah opened the Tanjung Piai PKR division office. Also present was PKR secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, who is Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister.

The by-election is a six-cornered fight involving Karmaine, Wee, Gerakan’s Wendy Subramaniam, Berjasa president Datuk Badhrulhisham Abdul Aziz, and independent candidates Ang Chuan Lock and Faridah Aryani Abdul Ghaffar.

Datuk Dr Md Farid Md Rafik of PH won the seat in the 14th general election and his death on September 21 triggered the by-election. Polling is on November 16. — Bernama