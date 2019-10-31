Dr Mahathir says ‘bewildered’ by Singapore’s refusal to have second bridge

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad during the Continuation Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link between Johor Baru and Singapore Announcement Press Conference in Johor Baru October 31, 2019. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, Oct 31 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has expressed “bewilderment” over Singapore’s rejection of Malaysia’s proposal to build a new bridge to solve the long-standing congestion problem at the Johor Causeway.

The prime minister said Singapore had adopted this stand despite enjoying years of “subsidies” over cheap water sourced from Malaysia.

He said the building of the Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) would only ease the congestion at the causeway.

“You just see, we are willing to sacrifice money to support Singapore so that they can buy cheap water for themselves but when we want to build a bridge to solve traffic problem, they refuse to have the bridge... I don’t know why.

“In the year 3000, I will not be around. By that time, there will be 100 million people in Johor wanting to go to Singapore... still there will be no new bridge so I don’t see how we can be so accommodating to Singapore without Singapore not accommodating us,” he told reporters after visiting the Bangunan Sultan Iskandar Customs, Immigration and Quarantine Complex (BSI) here today. — Bernama