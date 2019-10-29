Policeman, wife die in motorcycle crash

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 29 — A policeman and his wife died in an accident after their motorcycle crashed into a lorry at Jalan Syed Putra, here, while heading to the city centre this morning.

The deceased have been identified as Lance Corporal Muhammad Syakiran Shamsuddin, 30, who was based at Section 6 Shah Alam Police Station, while his wife was identified only as Nurul Ashikin Kamaruddin, 27. The victims were on their way to work.

Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief ACP Zulkefly Yahya said in the 8 am incident today, Muhammad Syakiran, who suffered abdominal injuries, died at University Malaya Medical Centre while his wife who was injured on the head died at the scene.

The body of Nurul Ashikin, a Public Works Department employee, was sent to the Kuala Lumpur Hospital.

Zulkefly said the accident was believed to have occurred when Muhammad Syakiran, who was riding his motorcycle from Petaling Jaya towards the city centre, tried to change lanes and crashed into the left side of a lorry that had stopped in the middle lane due to traffic congestion.

“At the time of the incident, Muhammad Syakiran was on the left lane and was trying to get into the middle lane but failed to avoid the lorry. The case is being investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987,” he said when contacted.

Meanwhile, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador expressed his condolences to the families of the late Muhammad Syakiran and his late wife Nurul Asyikin.

In a statement released through the official Facebook account of the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM), Abdul Hamid said Muhammad Syakiran was a member of the Section 6 police station in Shah Alam.

“On behalf of all members of PDRM, I extend my condolences to the family members of the Section 6 Shah Alam Police Station policeman, L/Cpl Muhammad Syakiran and his late wife Nurul Ashikin who died during treatment following a road accident in Jalan Syed Putra, Kuala Lumpur, this morning.

“They are survived by a 22-month old son. May their souls be blessed by His grace and placed among the righteous. Al-Fatihah,” he said.

Abdul Hamid also advised police to stay safe while on field duty. — Bernama