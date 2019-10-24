MACC: Graft, power abuse rife in Sabah education sector

Sabah MACC deputy commissioner (Prevention) Awang Samsul Baharam Bungso said most of the investigations involved various offences including submitting false claims, falsifying documents and breach of trust. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

TAWAU, Oct 24 — Cases of corruption or abuse of power involving the education sector in Sabah are serious, said Sabah Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) deputy commissioner (Prevention), Awang Samsul Baharam Bungso.

He said most of the investigations involved various offences including submitting false claims, falsifying documents and breach of trust.

“Most of their modus operandi is the same, namely by falsifying certain documents,” he told reporters after the completion of the talk programme organised by MACC on preserving integrity and sustaining anti-corruption efforts in the education sector, here, today.

According to Awang Samsul, the problem worsened when support personnel, such as clerks, resorted to bribery and abuse of power.

“Abetting with the school authorities is also an offence,” he added. — Bernama