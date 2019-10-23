Syed Saddiq threatens open season on DAP unless party punishes Ronnie Liu

Bersatu Youth chief Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman says former DAP lawmaker Ronnie Liu’s opinion piece titled ‘Mahathir: The paper tiger’ and which suggested PH did not need Bersatu was disrespectful and rude.― Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 23 — Bersatu Youth chief Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman openly threatened ally DAP today, saying his wing will go after the Pakatan Harapan (PH) partner unless it disciplines a member over an opinion piece.

He said Sungai Pelek assemblyman Ronnie Liu’s opinion piece titled “Mahathir: The paper tiger” and which suggested PH did not need Bersatu was disrespectful and rude.

Syed Saddiq gave DAP a week to respond to his demand, either by having Liu apologise or by taking action against him.

“Bersatu Armada nationwide will not hesitate to act against this rude attack.

“If the DAP leadership does not respond, Bersatu Armada will be free to attack DAP including its top leadership,” he said in a statement. The Bersatu Youth wing calls itself Armada.

This is the second such demand that a Bersatu leader has made of DAP today.

Earlier, Bersatu’s Maszlee Malik told DAP to discipline its party members who were critical of his decision to stop the distribution of former DAP member Hew Kuan Yau’s pro-China propaganda comic in local schools.

The demands are reminiscent of those that Umno leaders used to make of MCA when Barisan Nasional had still been in power.