Najib: DAP may have lost some credibility over ‘Superman’ Hew's pro-China comic

Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak said today DAP may have lost some credibility with their voters due to former member Hew Kuan Yau’s distribution of a pro-China propaganda comic to local schools. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 23 — Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak said today DAP may have lost some credibility with their voters due to former member Hew Kuan Yau’s distribution of a pro-China propaganda comic to local schools.

He said even if DAP denies knowledge of the comic book being distributed to schools, the damage is already done.

“From my observation, this comic, which they said was published by DAP’s Penang Cultural Centre and was riddled with words from DAP leaders, have caused DAP to lose credibility.

“People won’t believe them even if they deny any knowledge of it as they have been directly involved with it,” Najib told reporters at the lobby in Parliament today.

The comic book, which is available in Mandarin, Malay and English has a foreword written by DAP secretary general Lim Guan Eng and photos of both Hew and deputy education minister Teo Nie Ching were circulated on social media.

The Education Ministry said last week it did not approve the distribution of the comic book in secondary and vernacular schools.

It told state education departments and district education offices to ensure all schools do not accept or distribute this comic book from any supplier.

Najib, however, agreed with education minister Maszlee Malik’s decision to pull back the books from the schools.

“I agree with Dr Maszlee’s steps to stop the distribution of these comics to schools,” he said.