Bersatu leader asks party to reconsider partnership with DAP

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 23 — A Bersatu supreme council member urged the party to review its political ties with DAP that he said was relentlessly attacking it and Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s leadership.

Datuk Mohd Rafiq Naizamohideen issued what he called a personal response to DAP’s Sungai Pelek assemblyman Ronnie Liu who suggested that the other parties in the Pakatan Harapan (PH) could form a government without Bersatu.

“Personally, I believe that Bersatu must review its political cooperation with DAP if DAP leaders continue to openly attack Bersatu and Tun Dr Mahathir’s leadership as prime minister as well as issuing statements that upsets the Malays and Muslims without any firm action by DAP’s leadership.

“All these useless actions by DAP leaders will destabilise the relationship between PH’s component parties that will finally lead to the destruction of PH before the 15th General Election,” said Mohd Rafiq.

He then listed down DAP leaders who have criticised his party and chairman Dr Mahathir.

These include Human Resource Minister M. Kulasegaran for accusing the Malays of being migrants, Selangor exco V. Ganabatirau for blaming the Malays as instigators over the Sri Maha Mariammann Temple riots, and Kluang MP Wong Shu Qi who assocatied the Jawi script with pornography.

Other DAP leaders Mohd Rafiq claimed have upset the Malays and Bersatu include Ayer Keroh assemblyman Ker Chee Yun over the evening with Dr Zakir Naik, Klang MP Charles Santiago for calling Bersatu a minority party, as well as Iskandar Puteri MP Lim Kit Siang and Penang Deputy Chief Minister II P Ramasamy who questioned the police over their LTTE investigations.

He also claimed that Dewan Rakyat Deputy Speaker Nga Kor Ming had insulted Dr Mahathir during the 14th General Election campaign period.

“Why is the DAP secretary general Lim Guan Eng and other party leaders keep quiet against all the rude remarks? What is DAP’s action against these leaders?

“By keeping quiet it seems that they give their blessings to these extreme actions,” said Mohd Rafiq.