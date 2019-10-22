Several roads in KL hit by flash floods

Continuous heavy rain since 6pm today caused several major roads in the capital to be hit by flash flood. – Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 22 — Continuous heavy rain since 6pm today caused several major roads in the capital to be hit by flash floods, reportedly affecting a number of vehicles.

The roads involved were Jalan Duta, Jalan Tuanku Abdul Halim in both directions and near the exit to Parliament at Lebuhraya Mahameru.

According to the Twitter page of the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) Integrated Transport Information System (ITIS), three vehicles were caught in the flash flood at Jalan Tuanku Abdul Halim, while both lanes at the Duta Tunnel were closed.

Meanwhile, Kuala Lumpur Traffic Enforcement and Investigation Department chief ACP Zulkifly Yahya when contacted said police personnel had been deployed to the affected sites to control the traffic flow. — Bernama