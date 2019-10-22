Nibong Tebal MP stable and recovering, currently treated at IJN

Nibong Tebal MP Datuk Mansor Othman is taken out on a wheelchair after he collapsed during the debate in Dewan Rakyat October 21, 2019. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 22 ― Nibong Tebal Member of Parliament Datuk Mansor Othman, who collapsed while speaking during the debate in the Dewan Rakyat yesterday, has been medically advised to get enough rest.

PKR Nibong Tebal communications director Mohd Fitri Ibrahim said the MP who is currently being treated at the National Heart Institute (IJN) is stable and recovering.

“Alhamdulillah, Datuk Mansor is recovering and is currently receiving treatment at IJN. He was advised by his doctor to get enough rest.

“He also sends his gratitude to everyone for their prayers and concern,” he told Bernama when contacted this morning.

Mohd Fitri also shared the latest photos of Mansor looking healthy and cheerful.

Yesterday, the Dewan Rakyat debate session was adjourned for about five minutes after Mansor collapsed midway through his speech.

A preliminary check by the Parliament doctor said Mansor was having a syncopal attack which is a temporary loss of consciousness due to a slight reduction in blood pressure. ― Bernama