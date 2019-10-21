Cops: Suspect in murder, rape of octogenarian in Ampang to be charged tomorrow

Ampang Jaya district police chief ACP Noor Azmi Yusoff, said the 27-year-old suspect will be charged under Section 302, Section 376 and Section 377C of the Penal Code for murder, rape and carnal intercourse against the order of nature. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 21 — A man suspected to be involved in the murder of a senior citizen at the Selangor State Development Corporation (PKNS) apartment at Jalan Tasik Tambahan 2, Ampang on September 19, will be charged at the Ampang Court tomorrow.

Ampang Jaya district police chief ACP Noor Azmi Yusoff, said the 27-year-old suspect will be charged under Section 302, Section 376 and Section 377C of the Penal Code for murder, rape and carnal intercourse against the order of nature.

“Murder with intent can lead to life imprisonment, while those who commit rape and carnal intercourse against the order of nature, can be imprisoned for not less than five years and not more than 20 years, and liable to whipping,” he told Bernama.

On September 19, the body of an 85-year-old woman was found dead face-down on the bed with her hands bound, at her apartment.

On October 9, a police team arrested a 27-year-old man suspected to be involved in the case at the Sri Tanjung Apartment in Puchong Jaya, Selangor. — Bernama