Kedah man killed by lightning strike, son injured

ALOR SETAR, Oct 18 — A man was killed while his son was injured after they were struck by lightning in Kampung Alor Hujung, near here today.

Kota Setar district police chief ACP Mohd Rozi Jidin said in the 2.25pm incident, Norhafizan Mohd Soleh, 39, and his seven-year-old son were returning home from Friday prayers when they were hit by a lightning strike.

“When police arrived at the scene, the victim was found dead while his son was still conscious with about six percent burn injuries.

“The boy is warded at the Sultanah Bahiyah hospital and is in stable condition, while his father’s body was sent to the same hospital for further action,” he said in a statement here today. — Bernama