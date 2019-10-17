Ministry: MARA Digital malls in two states have closed due to poor sales

A vendor waits for customers at his kiosk in Mara Digital, Kuala Lumpur, January 7, 2016. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 17 — The operation of MARA Digital malls in two states has been halted due to low sales rates, the Ministry of Rural Development (KPLB) said today.

The ministry in a written response posted on the Parliament website here said that the slow-moving sales coupled with disproportionate operating costs caused tenants to cease operating at the premises.

“MARA Digital Kuantan ceased operations in December 2018 and MARA Digital Johor Baru in February 2019,” it said in response to Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (BN-Bera) who wished to know the status of MARA digital malls at Medan MARA Kuala Lumpur, Shah Alam, Selangor; Kuantan, Pahang and Johor Baru, Johor.

He also sought clarification on whether MARA intended to open more branches in other states as previously planned.

The ministry said the MARA Digital Mall in Kuala Lumpur was still operating with 11 lots and 16 kiosks involving 11 entrepreneurs with annual sales totalling RM4,670,250.00 as of this August, while the one in Shah Alam ceased operating in March 2018 to give way to upgrading works on the Shah Alam Urban Transformation Centre (UTC).

According to the statement, UTC Shah Alam was re-opened on August 15, 2018, however the MARA Digital mall there was discontinued, with ICT-related businesses run using only kiosks.

The ministry added that MARA would conduct detailed feasibility studies before opening new branches in the future. — Bernama