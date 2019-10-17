Father says he is OK with crash victim being buried in Turkey

According to Miswan, his family was still discussing whether to bring home the body or continue the effort for a burial there because his daughter-in-law, Wan Faridah Ahmad wanted the remains of her husband to be buried in Turkey. — Istock.com pic via AFP

PETALING JAYA, Oct 17 — It does not matter where he is buried, said Miswan Sayuti who lost his son, Azalan after being involved in a bus mishap in Turkey yesterday.

According to Miswan, his family was still discussing whether to bring home the body or continue the effort for a burial there because his daughter-in-law, Wan Faridah Ahmad wanted the remains of her husband to be buried in Turkey.

“We are still discussing because Wan Faridah wants Azalan’s remains to be buried there... I am okay whichever is simple,” he said when met at his house in Taman Medan here today.

He said the last time he met his eldest of seven siblings was when the latter visited his mother Rosnani Hamzah, 68, who was ill recently.

Meanwhile, the Selangor State Development Corporation (SSDC) corporate communication manager Mahfizul Rusydin Abd Rashid said SSDC was still waiting for the decision of the family on the burial of the late Azalan.

In the incident yesterday, Azalan, 50, was killed after the bus he was travelling in with 34 other Malaysians was involved in a mishap while travelling from Pamukkale to Cappodokya.

Mahfizul Rusydin said, 35 Malaysians in the tour were covered by insurance and SSDC was ready to help bring back all the victims.

He said, as of 3.30pm today, eight victims were still receiving treatment at the hospital, and of the total, four were seriously injured.

He said the Malaysians in the tour who were unhurt were housed in a hostel near the hospital. — Bernama