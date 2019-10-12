Economic Affairs Ministry approves RM1.79m for school upgrading works

Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali speaks to reporters at Sekolah Menengah Telok Gadong, Klang October 12,2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KLANG, Oct 12 — The Ministry of Economic Affairs (MEA) has approved an allocation of RM1,796,000 to enable upgrading works for 10 schools in Klang.

Economics Affair Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali said the allocation was in line with the Budget 2020 announcement yesterday which prioritised building new schools, upgrading and restoring schools that are dilapidated.

“As you all have heard, the Education Ministry received one of the highest allocations and the upgrading of schools is among the initiatives mentioned in the Budget 2020.

“This is to ensure a better environment for students, at the same time to equip schools with teaching tools, readying students to embrace the digital world,” he said in his speech before the mock cheque presentation ceremony held at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Telok Gadong here.

Among the projects approved for implementation include fencing repairs, canteen construction, physical building repairs, roofing, science lab upgrades and school infrastructure upgrades.

According to Azmin, the approval of these projects was based on the request for donations from the school and the Parents and Teachers Association (PIBG) of the respective schools.

“After an evaluation was conducted with the Implementation Coordination Unit (ICU) (under the Prime Minister’s Department) on the application, the projects were approved by the MEA as there was an urgent need for these upgrades,” he said.

He added that the focus on the restoration of schools is also part of realising the aspirations of the Commonwealth Vision 2030 which was launched last week by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Among those who were present was a member of the Selangor State Executive Council Datuk Abdul Rashid Asari, MEA Secretary-General Datuk Saiful Anuar Lebai Hussen and Selangor State Development director and ICU representative Datuk Ruzain Idris.