Budget 2020 to be tabled today

Economists have expressed hopes that the budget would provide greater direction from the government of its vision and focus on sustainable growth. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 11 — Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng is scheduled to table the much-awaited 2020 Budget in the Dewan Rakyat today at 4pm.

It will be the second time that he is tabling the country’s annual budget.

Many Malaysians have shared their expectations and desires for the Budget 2020 including the desire to see the implementation of socio-economic initiatives that directly impact the ongoing digital transformations under the fourth industrial revolution (IR 4.0).

People on the street are eager to listen to the initiatives announcement to cope with the raising cost of living and more opportunities to enjoy quality life.

Many economists expressed hope that the budget should provide greater direction from the government of its vision and focus on sustainable growth.

Meanwhile, medical association urged government to review the effectiveness and weaknesses of the existing health policy to benefit the people.

With the ultimate goal of enhancing the people's prosperity in a fair and inclusive manner, the Pakatan Harapan government is listening to the people while trying to keep its promise to restore Malaysia back to its fiscal health by 2022, despite having inherited worrisome financial position.

Majority of analysts say Budget 2020 will reflect the government’s Shared Prosperity Vision 2030 that aims to restructure the economy and bridge disparities between the wealthy and the impoverished.

For the record, an allocation of RM314.5 billion was provided for the 2019 Budget, themed “Credible Malaysia, Dynamic Economy, Prosperous Rakyat”.

The Budget 2020 is also the second budget for the Pakatan Harapan (Alliance of Hope) government, since it came into power in May 2018.

The tabling of the Malaysia’s Budget 2020 will be broadcast “live” via the mass media, social media channels and the Finance Ministry (MoF)’s official Facebook and Twitter accounts. — Bernama