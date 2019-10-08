Penang police confirm statements taken on alleged Muslim doa ban at mission school

Methodist Girls’ School in George Town October 2, 2019. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Oct 8 — Penang police have recorded statements from several quarters including teachers over an allegation that a primary school in the state had barred the recital of prayers at a Pupils Excellence Day event, held recently.

State police chief Datuk T. Narenasagaran yesterday said at least six individuals had their statements taken and several more including those who attended the function would be called for the same purpose to help in investigation.

“To date, the police have received 15 reports from numerous quarters on the allegation that a primary school here had barred the recital of prayers and we recorded statements from those who were present during the event,” he told reporters here.

He said further investigations including completing the investigation papers were being done by the police which he believed would be completed soon.

According to Narenasagaran, the investigation papers would be handed to the Penang Prosecution Unit Chief as soon as it was ready for further action.

A police report was received claiming that several individuals who attended a student excellence award ceremony at the Sekolah Perempuan Methodist in Penang who said prayer recital at the event was not allowed. Instead, a Christian prayer was allowed at the event.

In this regard, an investigation was conducted under Section 505C of the Penal Code. — Bernama