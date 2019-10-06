Warded Sanglang Asemblyman shows improvement

Sanglang Assemblyman cum Perlis PAS commissioner Mohd Shukri Ramli. — File pic

ALOR SETAR, Oct 6 — Sanglang Assemblyman cum Perlis PAS commissioner Mohd Shukri Ramli, who is warded at the coronary care unit (CCU) of the Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital here, shows positive improvement this morning.

Mohd Shukri has been able to open his eyes and move his hands while his blood pressure reading has stabilised since yesterday, Perlis PAS information chief Dr Saifizi Saidon told Bernama via WhatsApp here today.

He said Perlis PAS hoped all parties will continue to perform the ‘solat hajat (prayer of need) and pray for the health of Mohd Shukri.

At about 10 pm on September 29, Mohd Shukri collapsed after he was believed to have suffered a heart attack while speaking at the state-level Ceramah Perdana programme at Dewan 2020 in Kangar, Perlis.

He was rushed to the CCU of Tuanku Fauziah Hospital in Kangar before being transferred to SBH in Alor Star, on Tuesday. — Bernama