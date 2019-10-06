Lorry rams stalled vehicle on expressway, two dead in Perak

IPOH, Oct 6 — A lorry driver who did not drive his lorry to the emergency lane despite realising it was about to break down resulted in the deaths of two people at the 294.4 Kilometre of the North-South Expressway (northbound) today.

In the crash involving two lorries at 4.35 am, a lorry driver, Abdul Rafiq Rejab, 29, and his attendant, Robian Ramly, 43, both of Perlis, died at the scene while the driver of the stalled lorry, Mohd Zaihini Shari, 43, was unhurt.

Kampar district police chief, Supt Hasron Nazri Hashim said investigations found that the mishap took place when the fish-laden lorry from Kuala Lumpur driven by Abdul Rafiq went out of control upon arrival at the scene and ploughed into the back of Mohd Zaihini’s lorry which was parked on the left lane.

‘’A recording of the statement showed that Mohd Zaihini did not endeavour to drive the lorry which was laden with cooking oil to the emergency lane after realising it was experiencing problems.

‘’Further investigation, found that Mohd Zaihini only placed a triangular sign board at a distance of five metres when the standard is 30 metres. He should have also switched on the double signals on his vehicle,’’ he said in his statement here today.

Hasron Nazri said post-mortems at the Kampar Hospital found Abd Rafiq and Robian had died of serious injuries (Polytrauma Secondary to Motor Vehicle Accident).

He said Mohd Zaihini had been arrested for further investigation under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama