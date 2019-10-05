Sabah can be both economic and tourism hub, says chief minister

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal during the investiture ceremony in conjunction with the 66th birthday of Yang Dipertua Negeri Sabah Tun Juhar Mahiruddin at Istana Negeri in Kota Kinabalu October 5, 2019. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Oct 5 — Sabah must strive to upgrade its capability in providing quality infrastructure and services to be able to compete with its neighbours on Borneo Island, says Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal.

“As we are all aware, Indonesia is preparing to move its capital to Kalimantan, which will inevitably spur development and economic growth in the island.

“Therefore, it is imperative for the state government and people to work as a team to enhance Sabah’s competence and become a choice destination not only for investors but also tourists,” he said.

He said this at the investiture ceremony in conjunction with the 66th birthday of Yang Dipertua Negeri Sabah Tun Juhar Mahiruddin at Istana Negeri here today.

Mohd Shafie said Sabah could potentially emerge as an economic power in the region with its abundance of land and natural resources that would interest investors.

Meanwhile, Juhar in his address urged the people to work together with the government in preserving peace and security in the state so that Sabah could move forward towards a bright and promising future for everyone’s wellbeing. — Bernama