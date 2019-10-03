Anwar insists PM transition plan discussed, but date to be decided later

Students listen to Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim during the ‘Meet Anwar’ programme at UiTM in Shah Alam October 3, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SHAH ALAM, Oct 3 — Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has insisted today that the transition plan for him to succeed Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as prime minister was indeed discussed by Pakatan Harapan (PH).

Following Dr Mahathir’s denial that such talks took place, Anwar said they happened before the 14th general election although the exact date of the transition will only be decided later.

“I am satisfied with his continued assurance. I guarantee that he will honour the promise of surrendering power to me.

“More importantly, the promise is predicated upon the consensus of Pakatan Harapan. So Pakatan Harapan had decided, prior to the elections,” he told the press, saying the matter was agreed upon in January last year.

“No, we will discuss the date later,” he replied, when asked if this would happen in May 2020, as per his recent claim in an interview with news publication Bloomberg.

Dr Mahathir had earlier today said that the transfer of his position to Anwar has not been deliberated, after the former was again accused of reneging.

The prime minister was responding to the issue brought up by PKR advisory council deputy chairman Syed Husin Ali, who pointed out that there was no official date for Dr Mahathir to make way for Anwar as PM.

Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia Youth chief Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman had then responded by criticising Syed Husin in return and saying Dr Mahathir will honour his promise to step down before the 15th general election.

It was initially thought the transition would take place within two years of the 14th general election, but it has since been revealed to no timeline was formally agreed.

However, both men have repeatedly reiterated their trust that the transition will take place when they are ready.