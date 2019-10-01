Sarawak Pakatan: Monthly allowance of Village Community Management Council chairman only RM500, not RM3,500 as circulated

Sarawak Pakatan Harapan today denied news being circulated on social media that the proposed monthly allowance for the Village Community Management Council (MPKK) chairman would be RM3,500. — Reuters pic

KUCHING, Oct 1 — Sarawak Pakatan Harapan today denied news being circulated on social media that the proposed monthly allowance for the Village Community Management Council (MPKK) chairman would be RM3,500.

The coalition clarified that the proposed monthly allowance for the said position was actually RM500 while, the MPKK secretary would receive RM300 a month, not RM2,300 as was being circulated.

“Members of the MPKK committee do not receive any monthly allowance but for every meeting, they will receive an attendance allowance of RM50. The MPKK must have not more than six meetings annually,” the statement said.

The statement was jointly issued by head of the state Bersatu Leadership Committee Alkaf Jaziri, state Amanah secretary Abang Abdul Halil Abang Naili, state DAP secretary Alan Ling and state PKR secretary Vernon Kedit.

“We note with dismay the fake news being circulated on social media lately by irresponsible and mischievous unknown parties on MPKK’s mechanism and scheme of payment,” the statement said.

They further clarified that these allowances would be paid by the Federal Government through the Rural Development Ministry and the amounts would be banked in directly to the bank accounts of the MPKK chairman and secretary, not through the District or Resident Offices.

They noted that the MPKK was different from the model described in the ‘TATACARA MPKK’ page on the Rural Development Ministry website which only applied to states governed by Pakatan Harapan.

“The application form for MPKK Sarawak is available from representatives of PH component parties. The form on the Rural Development Ministry website does not apply to Sarawak,” it said. — Bernama