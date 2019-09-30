Police tracing ‘TengkuRajaAlamShah’ after ‘200,000 new citizens’ claim

Senior Assistant Commissioner Mior Faridalathrash Wahid speaks during a press conference at the Bukit Aman police headquarters in Kuala Lumpur September 26, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 30 — The owner of fake Facebook and Twitter accounts under the name of ‘TengkuRajaAlamShah’ has been urged to come forward to facilitate the investigation into the allegations that 200,000 people have been granted new citizenship.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department D5 (prosecution and legal division) principal assistant director SAC Mior Faridalatrash Wahid said a police report was lodged yesterday by National Registration Department (JPN) director-general (DG) Datuk Ruslin Jusoh.

He said the case was being investigated under Section 500 of the Penal Code for defamation as well as under the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

“The statements made are found to be defamatory against the NRD DG.

“Upon investigation, we found that the two accounts are fake and we are tracking down the suspect,” he told a press conference at the Bukit Aman here today.

On Saturday, the Home Ministry denied the allegations posted by the owner of Twitter account @TengkuRajaAlamShah claiming that 200,000 people have been granted new citizenship and pledged to repay the good deeds of the Pakatan Harapan government.

Home Ministry said the allegations were false and asked the owner of the Twitter account to come forward to prove the validity the claims. — Bernama