AG: Police to resume investigations following Adib’s inquest verdict

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 30 — Attorney General (AG) Tan Sri Tommy Thomas said today the police must be given time and space to conduct their investigations following the Shah Alam Coroner’s Court’s inquest verdict on the death of firefighter Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim last Friday.

Thomas said much speculations and misinformation have arisen as to the steps needed to be taken by the various enforcement and government agencies following the court’s decision, adding that the police have been directed to resume their investigations.

“After the investigation has been completed and the alleged perpetrator(s) have been identified by the police, the completed Investigation Paper (IP) is given to the Deputy Public Prosecutor’s with the recommendation of the police.

“It is at this stage that our role begins. We have to study the IP, review the recommendations of the police, and charge the individuals concerned,” he said in a statement here.

He said the police was equipped with the state resources and the necessary experience and expertise to carry out their duties under the law to bring those responsible to justice.

On September 27, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador said the police will take appropriate action to investigate and identify the persons responsible for the death of firefighter Muhammad Adib following the inquest verdict.

Thomas also reassured the public that the Public Prosecutors office took its responsibilities under the law very seriously, leaving no stone unturned when the IP are delivered by police.

“No stone will be left unturned when the IP is delivered to us. The IP will be studied carefully and professionally. That is our promise.

“The IGP will no doubt keep the anxious public posted from time to time of developments in their investigations,” he said.

Meanwhile Malaysian Bar president Datuk Abdul Fareed Abdul Gafoor also called upon the public to exercise restraint and allow the police to conduct a fair investigation in accordance with the country’s laws.

“The Malaysian Bar calls on the police to conduct a more thorough and rigorous reinvestigation, with no stone left unturned, to identify and bring the perpetrators to justice.

“The death of a public servant in the course of his/her duty as a result of crime should not be in vain,” he said in a statement here.

He also said an inquest was merely an exercise for the finding of facts, in determining how a deceased would have come upon their death; the cause of death and if there were any criminal elements in it.

“Any verdict that touches on the involvement of “crime” can only be acted upon based on concluded police investigations,” he said.

Earlier today, Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID) prosecution and legal division principal assistant director Senior Assistant Commissioner Mior Faridalathrash Wahid reiterated that investigations conducted under Section 302 of the Penal Code was never closed.

In the verdict’s announcement on Friday, Coroner Rofiah Mohamad ruled that Adib’s death was due to a criminal act by two or three unidentified individuals.

The 24-year old sustained serious injuries during a riot on November 27 last year at the Sri Maha Mariamman Devasthanam temple in USJ25, Subang Jaya. He eventually succumbed to his injuries at the National Heart Institute on December 17, after three weeks in intensive care.