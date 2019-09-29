Police to be stationed at PPR units in KL in bid to combat crime

Federal police will start stationing personnel at Public Housing Projects (PPR) in the capital. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 29 — Federal police will start stationing personnel at Public Housing Projects (PPR) in the capital.

KL police chief Commissioner Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim was quoted by The Star Online as saying that its officers will be placed at 15 PPR in order to help deter crime.

“For the first phase, a total of 27 units will be made available for police personnel.

“We expect the number to reach 38 in the following phases,” he reportedly said.

Mazlan said the initiative is done under the “Wilayah Peduli” community programme and police officers were placed at selected PPR courtesy of the Federal Territories Ministry.

“We are working closely with other agencies, including Kuala Lumpur City Hall.

“By stationing policemen at the PPR, the residents can give information on crimes to them directly.

“The assigned personnel are also expected to arrange crime prevention initiatives in their respective areas,” he said, stating further that the programme will start immediately.

However, Mazlan added that police will decide on the tenure to place personnel at these PPR based on their effectiveness.

“We have not set how long the personnel will stay at any given PPR.

“We will gauge the effectiveness after a few months and decide on the length of the tenure later,” he said.

The 15 PPR that are involved are PPR Seri Selangor, PPR Seri Alam, PPR Seri Sabah, PPR Bukit Jalil, PPR Desa Tun Razak, PPR Seri Pantai, PPR Pantai Ria, PPR Gombak Setia, PPR Seri Semarak, PPR Desa Rejang, PPR Air Panas, PPR Wahyu, PPR Beringin, PPR Intan Baiduri and PPR Kg Batu Muda.

Mazlan also revealed that a total of 494 crimes was recorded at PPR and 42 in public housing projects (PPA) in Kuala Lumpur between January 1 and September 26.

“Crimes involving personal belongings are high in PPR with 425 cases and 40 cases in PPA.

“As for violent crimes, 69 cases were recorded in PPR and two cases in PPA,” he said, with 1001 people arrested on drug-related offences.

He then urged members of the public to assist police officers to ensure the safety of their respective communities and they can do so by contacting the KL police hotline at 03-2115 9999 or the nearest police station.