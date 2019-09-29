Maszlee says still waiting for review committee's report on UEC recognition

Education Minister Maszlee Malik speaks to the media during the ‘TVET Empowerment: Industry Dialogue’ in Putrajaya September 26, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KLUANG, Sept 29 — The government has yet to decide whether the Unified Examination Certificate (UEC) should be recognised in Peninsular Malaysia.

Education Minister Dr Maszlee Malik said currently the ministry is still awaiting the UEC Review Committee’s report on the matter.

“We are still waiting for the report and the findings will be brought to the Cabinet,” he told reporters after launching the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) and Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM) Sentuhan Kasih programme for schools under Simpang Renggam parliamentary constituency here today.

Asked about the Sabah government’s move in recognising the UEC, Maszlee said that was the decision of the state.

Last night, Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal in his speech at the Moon Cake Festival in Kota Kinabalu said, the state government recognises the UEC as the entrance qualification for public institutions of higher learning and the state civil service sector.

Meanwhile on claims that a Year Four pupil in Likas, Sabah was tortured with a stapler as punishment for not completing his school work two days ago, Maszlee said he was waiting for the investigation report.

“We (Education Ministry) want a thorough investigation into the case,” he said.

On the SPM and STPM Sentuhan Kasih programme which was attended by Malaysia’s second astronaut, Major Dr Faiz Khaleed, Maszlee said it was hoped that the programme could motivate the students to excel in their examinations. — Bernama