There’s effort to undermine Jakim’s reputation, says Mujahid

Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof Rawa said there is a movement trying to undermine the reputation of Jakim as the halal certification body. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 28 — There is a movement trying to undermine the reputation of the Malaysian Islamic Development Department (Jakim) as the halal certification body, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Dr Mujahid Yusof.

He cited an example of a case where halal stamp was found on a pork-based canned food that occurred in 2014 that was making its round again recently by irresponsible parties even though the issue had been clarified and denied.

“I am surprised that today, that there is a movement trying to undermine Jakim’s reputation in issuing the halal certification. For instance, some (goods) that have been granted with the halal certification but denied by the other party... Secondly, perhaps (the movement) has a plan to tarnish the reputation of the halal certification as well as the current government,” he told reporters here today.

He said this after launching the Halal Fun Run in conjunction with the 2019 Rahmah Carnival organised by Jakim in collaboration with the Federal Territory Islamic Religious Department (JAWI) that saw participation of 2,600 runners.

Efforts have been made to address the problem, including initiating a smartphone application ‘Verify Halal’ to enable users to check the halal status of a product by scanning its product code, he said.

Mujahid explained that Jakim performed its duties professionally, according to the set standard operating procedure (SOP). — Bernama