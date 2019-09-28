Education Ministry: BM, PAV and English papers for PT3 postponed to Oct

The Bahasa Melayu Paper 1 and 2 for the Form Three Assessment (PT3) examinations, scheduled to be held on September 30, have been postponed to October 9 nationwide. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 28 — The Bahasa Melayu Paper 1 and 2 for the Form Three Assessment (PT3) examinations, scheduled to be held on September 30, have been postponed to October 9 nationwide.

The Education Ministry, in a statement issued here tonight, also said the Bahasa Melayu Komunikasi and English for Communication papers for the Pendidikan Asas Vokasional (PAV) examination, slated for September 30, have also been postponed to October 3 across the country.

The ministry said this comes after a two-day holiday announced for this Sunday and Monday (September 29 and 30) for Kelantan, as a mark of respect for the death of the 28th Sultan of Kelantan, Sultan Ismail Petra Almarhum Sultan Yahya Petra, today.

The written tests for the PT3 examination were supposed to begin on Sept 30 and the exams would go on until October 8. — Bernama