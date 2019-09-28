Dr M: Veto power totally undemocratic, crippling UN

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad delivering his statement at the General Debate of the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly at the UN headquarters in New York September 28, 2019. — Bernama pic

NEW YORK, Sept 28 — The veto power wielded by the United States, France, China, the United Kingdom and Russia has killed the very purpose of the creation of the United Nations (UN), said Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

“Malaysia welcomes the theme of this year’s General Assembly, which is, ‘Galvanising multilateral efforts for poverty eradication, quality education, climate action and inclusion’.

“The key message of this theme is ‘galvanising multilateral efforts’, which is what the United Nations stands for.

“Almost three quarters of a century ago, five countries claimed victory in the Second World War. On the basis of that victory they insisted on the right practically to rule the world.

“And so, they gave themselves veto powers over the rest of the world in the organisation they built — an organisation they claim would end wars in the solution of conflicts.

“The veto power — they must know — was against all the principles of human rights which they themselves claim to be the champions. It ensured that all solution to all conflicts could be negated by any one of them. Broken up into ideological factions they frustrated all attempts at solving problems.

“Each one of them can negate the wishes of the nearly 200 other members. It is totally and absolutely undemocratic,” he said in his statement at the General Debate of the 74th UN General Assembly here.

The prime minister, who was giving his 11th address to the UN General Assembly, said this veto power has resulted in an arms race, with each the five countries relying on their military might in order to challenge any attempt to take their power away.

“They feel they must be well armed to retain their right to be the privileged five,” he added.

Dr Mahathir said that it was this structure of the United Nations that renders it incapable of achieving its principle objectives, which was to prevent wars between nations.

He added the time has come for the veto power to be modified if it cannot be done away with completely.

“The veto should only be valid if two Veto Powers together with three non-Veto members agree to apply it. That way abuses would be less frequent.

“Three quarters of a century is a long time. We cannot be held to ransom by events of the distant past.

“The veto powers should not think they would always be above international laws and norms. Now new, cheap but powerful weapons have been invented which even the poor can produce and use.

“If we do not make wars a crime our security cannot be sustained,” he added.