Three arrested over online posts about Penang factory attack

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (Forensic/Databank/DNA/Strategic Planning) deputy director DCP Datuk Mohd Dzuraidi Ibrahim speaks during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur September 27, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 27 — Police arrested three men yesterday in connection to social media postings about a man who ran amok at a Penang factory this week.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (Forensic/Databank/DNA/Strategic Planning) deputy director DCP Datuk Mohd Dzuraidi Ibrahim said the three were arrested after the police reported the incidents to themselves.

“At 11.45am on Wednesday (September 25) the police conducted checks on social media and discovered a Facebook post uploaded on Tuesday at 3.26pm by an account attributed to the Lunas assemblyman.

He said the remarks described the man who ran amok as martyr after he was fatally shot by the police who responded to his attack on co-workers, one of whom died from her wounds later.

“Two more reports were made, on Facebook users Zulkifli Abd Kadir and Mohd Hafizi, regarding similar postings on Facebook.

“Subsequently the first arrest was made at 1.15pm yesterday in Butterworth, Penang, where a 28-year old unemployed man was detained and his handphone confiscated,” Dzuraidi said as a press conference this morning.

The second arrest occurred at 5pm in Lunas, Kedah, where a 42-year old backhoe tractor driver was detained and his handphone confiscated.

“The third arrest was in Kuala Muda, Kedah, where a 28-year old subcontractor was detained and his handphone confiscated.

“All three will be investigated by Bukit Aman’s Criminal Investigation Department. They will be brought to Dang Wangi police district headquarters later today for further remand,” he said.

The three suspects are being investigated under Section 505© of the Penal Code, for intent to incite any class or community of persons to commit any offence against any other class or community of persons, punishable with two years’ imprisonment, a fine, or both.

They are also being investigated under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 for improper use of network facilities or network service, which carries the penalty of one year imprisonment, a RM50,000 fine, or both.

Dzuraidi clarified that while the first arrest was in connection to the account attributed to the Lunas assemblyman, investigations are still underway to verify this.

He also said no reports have been lodged yet against Puteri Umno vice-chief Nurul Amal Mohd Fauzi, who said in Kubang Kerian, Kelantan, yesterday who also linked the incident to religious insults.

“However we are investigating all angles in regards to the case, and if there is evidence we will refer to the deputy public prosecutor to make the relevant charges.

“I advise the public not to get involved in such matters and bring about social tensions. Please give the police room to conduct their investigations,” Dzuraidi added.

On Monday’s attack, a 25-year old employee at the factory went berserk and slashed two of his colleagues with a parang, before being shot dead by the police when he charged at them after they failed to persuade him to surrender.

Of the two victims, a 48-year old woman eventually succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday at the hospital where she was being treated for wounds to her hand, head and neck. The other victim, a 53-year old man, is reported to be in stable condition.

Claims that the victims had insulted the Prophet Muhammad and Islam began to surface shortly after, leading to Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador warning on Wednesday for the public not to fan racial and religious sentiments.