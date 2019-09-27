Selangor's Free Water Pogramme rebranded as Darul Ehsan Water Scheme, says MB

Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari in a statement said the decision to review the free water programme was due to the increase in population every year which posed a significant impact on the state’s financial position. — Bernama pic

SHAH ALAM, Sept 27 — The Free Water Programme implemented by the Selangor government since June 1, 2008, will be rebranded as the Darul Ehsan Water Scheme effective March 1 next year.

Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari in a statement said the decision to review the free water programme was due to the increase in population every year which posed a significant impact on the state’s financial position.

“The Darul Ehsan Water Scheme will target those with household income of RM4,000 and below, for domestic users with their individual metres.

“For apartment dwellers with shared water metres, the eligibility requirements are the same, but their applications must be approved by their building’s Joint Management Body (JMB) or the Management Corporation (MC). Each applicant is only eligible to apply for one water account,” he said.

Application can be made online via www.ssipr.selangor.gov.my or by downloading the Darul Ehsan Water Scheme form at www.airselangor.com.

The form can also be obtained at Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd service counters and Community Service Centres around Selangor.

Registration will start on Sept 30 to Dec 31 and applicants will know the status of their application before end of February next year.

“Until that date, all 1.6 million account holders now enjoying the current free water programme would continue to receive their 20 cubic metre rebate,” he said. — Bernama