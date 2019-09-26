Police arrest two with RM4.2m worth of contraband cigarettes

The police have arrested a local and a Myanmar citizen suspected of distributing about RM4.2 million in smuggled cigarettes. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 26 — The police have arrested a local and a Myanmar citizen suspected of distributing about RM4.2 million in smuggled cigarettes.

Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order Department director Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said the two men, aged between 30 and 44, were arrested in an operation in Nilai, Negeri Sembilan, on Tuesday.

He said a total of 24,000 cartons of ‘Concept’ branded clove cigarettes with fake duty stamps were also seized along with a Perodua Myvi car during the operation.

“The two suspects are under remand at the Nilai District Police Headquarters for five days until Sunday to assist in the investigation.

“The case is being investigated under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code and Section 135 (1) (E) of the Customs Act 1967,” he said in a statement.

Meanwhile, in a separate case, Acryl Sani said a local lorry driver was arrested at Lorong Haji Ismail, Jalan Dato Kumbar, in Alor Setar, Kedah, on Tuesday, for allegedly smuggling 628,000 stubs of white clove cigarettes of various brands.

“The after-tax value of the smuggled goods is estimated at RM584,440. Also seized was a ‘Hino 300’ series lorry, and the total value of the seized items is RM669,440,” he added.

Acryl Sani said the case exhibits and the suspect had been handed over to the Customs Department for further action. — Bernama