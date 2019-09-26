Penang City Council to roll out e-scooters for public use in pilot project

Yew said this will be on a trial basis so the city council can gauge its effectiveness, versatility, viability and sustainability before reviewing approval for the project in March next year. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Sept 26 — The Penang Island City Council (MBPP) will be introducing e-scooters as an alternative mode of green transport in a pilot project that starts October 1.

MBPP Mayor Datuk Yew Tung Seang said the introduction of e-scooters was initially for the seventh Asia Pacific Urban Forum (APUF7) which will be held from October 15 till 17.

“The company, Syarikat Anywheel, is given six months to operate the e-scooter service from October until March next year around the Bayan Lepas area as a pilot project,” he said after chairing the MBPP full council meeting.

He said this will be on a trial basis so the city council can gauge its effectiveness, versatility, viability and sustainability before reviewing approval for the project in March next year.

Earlier, the MBPP full council meeting approved the preparation of between 150 and 200 e-scooters for APUF7 which will be held at SPICE Arena in Bayan Lepas.

The conditional approval stipulated that the company, Syarikat Anywheel, must fully fund the insurance, maintenance and provision of the e-scooter service for APUF7.

They were given approval to operate the service from October 1 until March 31 next year and that the approval can be revoked if the company flouted any of the city council’s regulations.

The company is only given approval to operate the e-scooter service and will not be allowed to offer bicycle services.

Yew said the e-scooter service can be an additional mode of environmentally-friendly transport for those who prefer not to cycle.

APUF7 is an international event hosted by the MBPP and over 5,000 participants from various countries are expected to attend the event.