New video streaming service iwonder to feature 1MDB documentary ‘The Kleptocrats’

'The Kleptocrats' is among the main attractions for iwonder’s opening launch in Malaysia.

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 26 — A new video streaming service iwonder has been launched in Malaysia with over 1,000 factual entertainment content, including the investigative documentary into the 1MDB scandal — The Kleptocrats.

In a press statement today, iwonder said it plans on providing its viewers entertainment, documentaries as well as current affairs shows touching on global trends including the Hong Kong protests, Brexit, #MeToo movement and climate change as well as news stories among others.

The Kleptocrats, as well as Sheffield International Documentary Grand Jury Award nominated story Commander Arian and Emmy-nominated film on inspiring 98-year-old style and design legend Iris Apfel — And Iris, will be among the main attractions for iwonder’s opening launch in Malaysia.

“From today, movie and TV lovers in Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, Myanmar and Laos will get to watch the critically-acclaimed, jaw-dropping 1MDB exposé movie The Kleptocrats exclusively on iwonder.com, a new and fast-growing video streaming service dedicated to award-winning and acclaimed documentaries.

“Already a hit in Singapore, Australia and New Zealand where it launched earlier this year, iwonder.com — which was founded by former iflix senior management — launches in Malaysia with over 1,000 of the globe’s best factual entertainment content.

“With genres like: current affairs, culture, social issues, politics, music, art, tech, sports, climate change, history and more — iwonder’s extensive library features films and series making headlines at the Oscars, Emmys, Sundance, Cannes Film Festival, and more,” said the statement.

Its co-founder and CEO, James Bridges said that iwonder is all about bringing fascinating real-world stories to movie and TV lovers with an appetite for knowledge and intrigue.

iwonder.com is available for a 1-month free trial and then at a low US$4.99 per month (approximately RM20) or US$49.90 (approximately RM200) for an annual subscription.

Viewers can sign up at iwonder.com or by downloading the iOS or Android mobile or tablet apps to watch on the move or on big screens via Chromecast or Airplay.